Bihar: Police Seize 225 Oxygen Cylinders From Katihar Railway Station

As India continues to face the COVID-19 crisis, multiple instances of hoarding of oxygen cylinders are being reported. The police have seized around 225 oxygen cylinders from Bihar's Katihar railway station on Monday. According to reports, the oxygen cylinders were unloaded from the Lokmanya Tilak Express. Following this, the administration was informed about the hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

225 oxygen cylinders seized in Bihar's Katihar

Further reports stated that the cylinders were later unloaded and kept in a pick-up van. However, as soon as the police arrived at the spot, the driver of the van and others present fled from the place. Police are suspecting that the cylinders were brought for black marketing. As of now, cops are investigating the matter and trying to figure out where these cylinders were brought and who is the owner of these cylinders.

"The seized oxygen cylinder weighs 6 kgs and train in which the cylinders were found had LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) written on it. We feel the cylinders were brought for black marketing. As of now, we don't know who is behind this. We are investigating the matter," said Amar Kant Jha , DSP.

According to reports, the black marketed cylinders are being sold for Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 in Bihar. Apart from oxygen cylinders, people have also resorted to the black marketing of other medical supplies like Remdesivir and other medicines. The Bihar government has therefore stepped up vigil and formed teams to crack down on black marketing of these supplies.

COVID-19 in Bihar

According to the state health department, 11,259 fresh cases were recorded on Sunday and seventy more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar. The death toll has been recorded at 3,282. Active cases in the state have been recorded at 1,10,804 while the recovery rate has reached 80.71 per cent. Altogether 5.91 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar ever since the pandemic struck in March last year. Out of them, 4.77 lakh have recovered.