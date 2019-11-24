The Debate
WATCH: Tear Gas Fired At Protestors In Bihar After Water Cannons Have Little Effect

General News

Bihar Police fires tear gas at Bihar protestors marching against the policies of the NDA government after water cannons had little effect on them.

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee organised a march on Sunday to protest the policies of the NDA government. Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders joined the march, which began from Sadakt Ashram. At the Hartali junction, the police had set up a barricade to prevent the march from going any further. As the protestors got unruly, the police were forced to use water cannons to disperse them. As the protestors failed to be dispersed, tear gas shells were used and some protestors had to be lathi-charged.

