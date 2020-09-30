Bihar Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Appointed As BJP's Election In-charge; Confident Of Victory

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as the party's in-charge of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. This decision was announced after a crucial meeting at Nadda's residence which saw the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav and Fadnavis. Speaking after the meeting, Yadav asserted that the seat-sharing talks with NDA allies would be completed by Thursday.

He exuded confidence in LJP contesting the election as a part of NDA and predicted a massive majority for the alliance. Thereafter, Fadnavis thanked the BJP leadership for giving him this opportunity. Stressing that the people of Bihar had a lot of admiration for PM Modi, he assured that NDA would fight the Bihar polls with full strength.

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav remarked, "From today onwards, Fadnavis will function as the Bihar election in-charge. BJP leaders briefed the party leadership about the political situation in the state and the semi-virtual poll campaign. The NDA alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will enter the poll fray with confidence. We will complete talks with our allies by tomorrow. In Bihar, BJP, JD(U) and LJP will fight the election. We will win the Bihar polls with 3/4th majority."

"This is an opportunity to learn. I will fulfill the responsibility given to me as a BJP worker. I will not face a lot of difficulties there. We will complete the seat-sharing negotiations and fight the election will full strength. I have full confidence that we will win comfortably. In the last two months, I have witnessed the love and admiration for PM Modi in Bihar," ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

