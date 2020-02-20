Congress Adds 'warrior Rahul Gandhi' To Bihar Poster War Mix; Joins RJD-JD(U) Fight

As the poster war intensifies in Bihar, a new poster from the Congress party was seen on the streets of Patna on Thursday, February 20. The poster featuring the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi as a hero said, “We won’t let Reservation end”. This comes as caste has been a crucial part of Bihar’s social composition and politics, both the principal parties of the state, JD(U) and RJD have stressed on conducting a caste-based census in the state for a long time.

Congress Poster

The poster put up by Congress party has the Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi featuring as a hero and pictures of a lot of other leaders in the background. Apart from the main message of the poster that said that the party would not let Reservation end in Bihar, it also had small messages in the corners. One of the messages read BJP’s dream of abolishing reservation will never be accomplished.

Poster War in Bihar

As the Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year, the poster was between JD(U) and RJD has become an interesting sub-plot. With RJD’s ‘Berozgaari Hatao Yatra’ set to roll out, JD(U) put up a poster claiming that the bus used by RJD in its grand roadshow is registered in the name of a Below Poverty Line cardholder. The poster also showed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav’s graphic carrying RJD’s symbol - ‘lantern’ in their hand.

They are standing on a bus and a message has been displayed on the right side of the poster that says, “Social justice imposter commits economic fraud with a backward class citizen”. However, the man under whose name the bus was registered came out and said that he was a contractor and he does not have a BPL card.

Prashant Kishor’s campaign in Bihar

Announcing a new campaign, on February 18, Prashant Kishor said that he will undertake an initiative called "Baat Bihar Ki" and form a political front of young people of Bihar. He added that he will work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

In a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, the former JD(U) leader also asked Nitish Kumar as to why he is in alliance with the 'Godse supporters'. While he agreed that there has been development in the state under Nitish Kumar, he said that the rate has slowed down over the years. He blamed Nitish Kumar for comparing his developmental works with that of the times of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also added that Nitish Kumar is now taking orders from those in Gujarat. The NDA has confirmed that Nitish Kumar will be the party's CM face in the elections.

