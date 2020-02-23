Posters against 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' Targets Tejashwi, Slams RJD's Vote Bank Politics

Ahead of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's "Berozgaari Hatao Yatra", a couple of banners were put up against his rally on a roadside in Patna. The Yatra is set to begin from Sunday evening on February 23 in Patna. The posters also have a caricature showing Lalu Yadav on the driver's seat and Tejashwi Yadav on the front side of the bus.

The poster reads that the RJD is targeting the most backward class for the vote bank politics with this rally. "Hi-tech bus taiyaar hua, atipichada shikar hua,(Backward class is the victim)" read the poster in Hindi.

Ahead of his mega rally, Tejashwi Yadav had said that Bihar has become the 'center of unemployment' in the country.

"Our Bihar, the same Bihar which was once the focal point of education, is in bad shape today. Bihar has also become the center point of unemployment in the country. Bihar's unemployment rate has reached 11.47 per cent," said the RJD leader in an open letter. Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi asked a series of questions over the state of unemployment in Bihar: "How many jobs has the Nitish government created in 15 years? How many crore youth of Bihar are unemployed? How many crores of unemployed have registered for employment in the employment office? The government should answer all this."

‘Berozgari Hatao Yatra’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already started preparations for this year's assembly elections in Bihar. The party has made unemployment a big issue, with the ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra set to begin from February 23 to corner the Bihar government on the issue of unemployment. The Yatra will start at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna following which it will be held in every district of the state.

This bid can also be seen as RJD’s attempt to increase its voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2020. Currently, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar.

Bihar polls 2015

The assembly polls in the 243 seats Bihar assembly is likely to take place in October this year. In the last election in 2015, the BJP won 53 seats, ruling JDU which was then a part of Mahagathbandhan won 71, and RJD won 80, Congress only bagged 27, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha managed to won only 1 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party won two seats.

(with ANI inputs)