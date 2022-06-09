Bihar: Probe Ordered Into Allegation Of Hosp Demanding Bribe From Couple To Get Son's Body

Bihar's Health minister Mangal Pandey ordered a probe into the incident of a hospital asking for a bribe from a couple for returning their son's body. He assured appropriate action will be taken after the report is submitted.

"We have ordered the Chief Civil Surgeon to conduct a detailed inquiry. Action will be taken based on the investigation report," said Pandey. The couple from Samastipur allegedly had to resort to begging for Rs 50,000 demanded by an employee of the hospital for returning back the body of their son.

Couple alleges demand for bribe; Hospital denies

The father of the deceased, Mahesh Thakur, said, "Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for a Rs 50,000 bribe to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?"

However, hospital ADM Vinay Kumar Rai rejected the claims of a bribe demand, saying that the preliminary investigation haa found nothing to suggest a bribe was demanded. "Preliminary investigation conducted by me reveals that the couple's allegations are wrong. However, action will be taken if any employee is found guilty," Rai said.

The Civil surgeon of Samastipur Hospital, Dr S K Chaudhary, has also assured strict action. "We will certainly take strict action in this matter, those found responsible will not be spared," said Dr Chaudhary.

Prashant Kishor jibes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Election strategist-turned political activist Prashant Kishor targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the viral video of the couple begging to collect Rs 50,000 to pay the bribe to the hospital for getting back their son's body and also jibed on his claims of 'Sushasan' (Good governance). He tweeted, “Humanity is ashamed, yet #NitishKumar’s claim of good governance is intact!!!”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the Bihar CM to take strict action against the hospital. "Faith in humanity dies a little every single day. This is depressing to the core, are these hospitals even ashamed of themselves? I urge Hon. CM @NitishKumar Ji to take strict action against the hospital,” said Rajya Sabha MP Chaturvedi.

Image: ANI