Bihar RJD Chief's 'Nafrat Ki Zameen' Remark On Ram Janmbhoomi Stirs Row; BJP Hits Back

Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Jagada Nand Singh on Friday stoked a massive controversy after he made a derogatory remark on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government.

'Ram temple constructed on land of hatred': RJD leader

Jagada Nand Singh labelled Ram Janmbhoomi “Nafrat Ki Zameen” (land of hatred) and said Lord Ram will now remain confined within the “chaar diwari” of the temple. He went on to say Lord Ram will now belong only to the troublemakers of the country as he will be imprisoned in a magnificent palace. This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Ram Mandir will be ready and open for the pilgrims by January 1, 2024.

Jagada Nand Singh said, "Lord Ram who resides in every element will be confined within the boundary of four walls. The Ram Mandir is being constructed on Nafrat Ki Zameen (land of hatred). Now, the Ram sitting in this temple will belong only to the troublemakers. The Lord of Ayodhya that belonged to the poor, the people living in huts, of Tulsi will no longer be residing in India but there will be only one imprisoned within the structure of stones".

#BREAKING | RJD Bihar Chief Jagada Nand Singh's remark on Ram Mandir sparks controversy, calls Ram Janambhoomi 'Nafrat Ki Zameen"

Tune here: https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/WHrzSNYRhZ — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2023

BJP hits back at 'Nafrat Ki Zameen' remark

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed RJD President Jagada Nand Singh's insulting remarks and demanded stern action against him. He asked whether “abusing Hindu Astha is equal to secularism for RJD-Congress".

"The most shocking and despicable remark has been made by the RJD chief and close aid of Yadav's family on Lord Rama and Ram Janmbhoomi. As per his remark, Prabhu Shri Ram won't be in our Kan Kan but he has gone to Nafrat Ki Zameen referring to Ram Janambhoomi and Ram Mandir as a chaar Diwari."

#BREAKING | BJP hits back at RJD Bihar Chief's insulting remark on Ram Mandir, says 'Abusing Hindu Astha"

Watch here:- https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/KobVIP9cHP — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2023

"He is known for making controversial comments as in the past when PFI was banned, he abused and insulted Hindus and tried to defend the outfit, this is the kind of mindset they have. Is insulting Hindu Astha secularism? This is not a Sanyog but a vote bank Prayog and RJD leaders like Hussain Dalwai to Jagdanand Singh keep making such remarks. Action must be taken against him," he said.