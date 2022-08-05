Bihar: Rohtas Admin Puts Out 'Wanted' Posters Of Those Involved In Violence Over Agnipath

Two months after violence over the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Bihar, the district administration of Rohtas on Friday put out photographs containing posters with CCTV images, of those who were involved in the protests. The Sasaram Town police station wrote 'Wanted' alongside the photographs of the stone pelters and those who torched the trains during their protest against the Agnipath scheme.

After June 14, when the Central government announced the scheme for recruitment in Army, Navy & Air Force, Bihar saw law and order situations in numerous parts. A train coach was set ablaze in Gaya. The situation was similar in other parts of the state, when stone-pelting, arson and vandalism were witnessed in numerous railway stations, such as Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Khagaria. Violence was witnessed in other parts of the country as well.

These protests had also affected the train services across the country. In the month of June, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament that more than 2000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, he said 2132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23. The Railway Minister also said that separate data regarding the amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after the launching of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces is not maintained.

All about Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment process has already begun and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.