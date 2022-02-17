Bihar Sand Mining: Villagers Restrained, Forced To Sit On Ground After Clashes With Police

In Bihar's Gaya district, several villagers, including women, were seen tied by their hands and forced to sit on the ground for alleged clashes with police officials during the auction of sand mines in Belaganj. While villagers claim that they were thrashed by aides of illegal sand mining mafias, the administration has said that the sand collection process, directed by the district magistrate, was obstructed with 'anti-social elements that instigated the villagers'. In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, villagers were punished to sit on the ground and were physically restrained.

Speaking to ANI, one of the villagers said, "Some sand mafias arrived and started drawing demarcations for excavation of sand. When we tried to put forth our view they started hitting and thrashing us. Tear gas was shelled, our properties were ransacked. Administration and sand mafia Punj Sharma's gang are involved in illegal sand mining in Belaganj." "We were called for rounds of talks at the riverside but tear gas was shelled at us. They (sand mafia goons) entered our houses and dragged us out to beat us. They tortured us, so on that, any degree of apology will not suffice," another villager said while stating that a complaint had been filed with the police but no action has been taken so far.

Upon being asked about the number of people who were affected by violence and the ones who raised objections, the villager said, "the whole of the village."

Villagers restrained, forced to sit on ground in Bihar's Gaya

Meanwhile, the police statement informed that 17 people have been arrested for hampering officials' duty in the state.

"On February 15, tenderers who were allotted to collect sand were obstructed by vested interests. After the complaint, DM ordered demarcation (for collecting sand) to be carried out, wherein, anti-social elements instigated villagers, hurled stones at administration and police, injuring 9 personnel," police said. "Whenever they attack the police, strict legal proceedings will be taken," police added.

On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who visited the area, told ANI that there is no illegal sand mining in the region, the villagers are opposing the sand collection. The villagers are concerned because sand prevents flooding in the region. According to him, the flooding in the zone can be devastating which makes the lives of villagers dreadful.

Reports suggest that villagers hurled stones at the officials while police resorted to batons and tear gas to disperse the mob wherein few even suffered injuries. Also, a video of men and women placed on the ground and handcuffed has sparked outrage online.

It is pertinent to note that under Bihar's crackdown on illegal sand mining in the state, the Bihar State Mining Corporation has started the process of executing an environmental audit of all sand mining spots and potential sand mining sites. Private entities are involved in order to provide high-end technology, excavation, drones and other logistics in the making of sandbanks.