Bihar: Sans Electricity At Hospital In Sasaram, Doctors Use Mobile Phones For Treatment

In a shocking visual from Bihar's Sasaram, a complete lack of proper facilities was observed with doctors at the Sadar hospital there treating patients in the emergency ward in darkness, using light from mobile phones. The visuals show the doctors carrying out the treatment of patients amid no electricity in the hospital.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Dr Brijesh Kunar of the Sadar hospital said that they treated their patients in the absence of light because there was no electricity in the hospital. "The light is getting cut here. It is coming and going. Don’t know what is the issue. We are facing problems," Dr Kunar said.

Notably, the patients were seen facing discomfort amid no electricity in the hospital. These visuals represent the lack of sincerity and irresponsibility in providing proper facilities to institutes like hospitals where a lack of electricity could claim a person's life.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that doctors of Sadar hospitals were seen carrying out medical treatment amid no electricity.

Not the first time...

Last year, a similar incident happened in the Sadar Hospital of Bihar's Sasaram when a patient was treated by lighting a mobile flash at the Trauma Center of the hospital. Due to the lack of infrastructure, doctors were forced to use light from mobile hones to treat the patient. The family members of the patient made a video of the entire incident.

The incident happened when suddenly the power went out during the treatment of the patient. The generator kept in the hospital also did not start. In such a situation, Rinku Kumari (22), a resident of Karserua, Sasaram, was treated by lighting a mobile flash. When the doctors were asked about the incident they said that they started the treatment when suddenly the electricity went out and the generator operator did not turn on the generator immediately. They further added that because of this, the patient had to be seen by lighting the torch of the mobile. Claiming that there is no fault of the doctors or the Hospital management, the doctor said that after some time the generator was turned on.