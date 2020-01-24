Bihar: This School Runs For Only One Girl With Two Teachers And A Cook

A government-run school in Bihar's Gaya district is setting an example as it functions daily with two teachers and a cook to prepare mid-day meals for just a single student. Jahnavi Kumar of Class 1 is the only student in the five-decade-old government primary school. According to the state media reports, there are a total number of nine students admitted to the school but Jahnavi is the only student who attends classes regularly. Priyanka Kumari, one of the teachers was quoted saying that they are really impressed with Jahnavi's passion for studies and are trying to devote their full energy to impart her proper education.

READ: J&K: School Students Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose

Government spends over Rs 59,000 per month

Kumari added that sometimes it is boring to teach only a single student in the classroom every day for seven straight hours but they are really elated. The school is a one-story building which has four classrooms and a toilet. The report said that there are days when food is not made in school, it is brought from the nearby hotel. Satyendra Prasad, principal of the school stated that the villagers often choose to admit their wards to private schools instead of sending them to the government-run schools. According to the reports, the government spends over Rs 59,000 per month for the education of the lone student.

READ: School Students In C'garh To Discuss Constitution Every Monday

Authorities decided to set up 25 schools

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to set up 25 'Smart Schools' in Srinagar with libraries, science labs, smart classrooms, and other facilities. The decision comes in a bid to make the government schools in the region more competitive and make the students stay in touch with the latest technology.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a student said, "I have not seen facilities like smart boards and projectors even in private schools, it has made studying more fun. Here the facilities are better than private schools. The environment and the teachers of the schools are also very pleasant."

READ: Abandoned Uttarakhand Schools To Be Developed Into Homestay Facilities

READ: Bray Wyatt Reaches Out To The Family Of Autistic WWE Fan Who Got Bullied At School