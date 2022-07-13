Last Updated:

Bihar: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Two Villages Over Playing Khesari Lal's Song In Bhojpur

Clashes broke out between two villages over playing singer Khesari Lal's song on a tractor in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. Four persons have been injured.

A scuffle broke out near the Keshavpur bridge of Badhra police station area of ​​Bhojpur district on Tuesday evening after a tractor was playing a song. People of two villages clashed over playing a song of Khesari Lal Yadav on the tractor. People of both the villages used sticks and rods. Dozens of people have been injured due to stone-pelting. 

Reportedly, four persons including three policemen were seriously injured. The driver Akshawar Nath Mishra was also seriously injured and has been brought to Badhra PHC for treatment. 

After receiving information, Sadar SDPO Himanshu, and DSP Vinod Kumar Singh reached the spot. Three people have been arrested by the Bhojpur police and the probe is underway. 

 

