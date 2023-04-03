Bihar Sharif Clashes: Bihar DGP Inspects Violence-hit Areas, Holds Meeting With Nalanda SP

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting with senior state authorities to review situations of violence-hit areas and directed cops to be on alert, a team of Bihar cops led by Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti reached Bihar Sharif on Sunday night and conducted an inspection. He also held a meeting with Nalanda SP Ashok Mishra and other subordinate police officers.

According to reports, Bhatti also visited Badi Dargah, Paharpur, Gagan Diwan Masjid (where the violence started), and Banaulia (where there was firing on Saturday night). Nalanda SP Ashok Mishra, said "Bihar DGP RS Bhatti inspected the violence-hit areas yesterday and held a meeting with senior police officials The situation is under control now. One person has died, 77 people have been arrested. Action will be taken against the culprits. Forces have been deployed."

Biharsharif violence | Bihar DGP RS Bhatti inspected the violence-hit areas yesterday and held a meeting with senior police officials The situation is under control now. One person has died, 77 people have been arrested. Action will be taken against the culprits. Forces have… pic.twitter.com/NaONxz69fL — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

During the clashes in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif on Saturday, a person, identified as Mukesh Kumar, was killed. The Bihar government on Sunday also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased. According to sources, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also had a conversation with Mukesh's father and his brother, during which he also expressed his condolences and took stock of the situation.

According to Bihar Sharif SP Ashok Mishra, 13 companies of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) and 3 companies of paramilitary have been deployed in affected areas of Nalanda's Bihar Sharif to restore peace and maintain law and order situation. The clashes between two groups that broke out during the procession of Ram Navami on Thursday, continued till Sunday morning. It has led the Bihar cops to arrest as many as 112 people and keep prohibitory orders in both places (Nalanda's Bihar Sharif and Sasaram).

According to the latest reports, a blast of explosives over a house in Sasaram was reported on Monday morning. No casualties or damage has been reported so far. Police forces have been deployed in the violence-hit area and the SSB unit was seen carrying out flag marches in a bid to assure the safety of the local people.

Bihar CM chairs high-level meeting

As communal tensions continued to prevail on Sunday, Bihar CM and JDU leader Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to take stock of the situation in Nalanda and Sasaram. He also directed the cops to be on alert and asked them to identify miscreants, who instigated the violence at both places. The JDU leader has also asked the police officials to keep an eye on situations in violence-hit areas to restrict further violations of law and order.

Further, he went on to direct the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take note of the situation in every district of the state by virtually communicating with the police in-charge of specified areas. According to reports, he has also asked the cops to hold press conferences regularly in a bid to avoid the spread of rumours.