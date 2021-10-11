Bihar spending additional money to purchase power through pvt sources : Nitish

Patna, Oct 11 (PTI) At a time when several states are facing power crisis due to depleting coal supplies to thermal power stations, Bihar has paid additional Rs 90 crore in the last five days to purchase power through private sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday.

He maintained that despite the situation Bihar is meeting its peak load demand of 5,500 MW per day.

Kumar said that he has been assured by the state power deaprtment officials and other concerned authorities that Bihar will get regular power supply soon.

“I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid any crisis. But one can’t deny the fact that the state is not getting adequate power supply,” he said after his weekly public interaction programme.

Kumar said that in order to meet its deficit, Bihar is bidding at a high rate and spending additional amount to purchase power through private sources. It has paid additional Rs 90 crore in the last five days to purchase power through private sources.

"As of now the situation is under control in the state. The situation will improve as power generation will start in two units of Barauni thermal power station within a month,” he added. Bihar pays Rs 800 crore to NTPC on an average per month for supply of thermal power from the central sector. It is getting only around 347 MW to 397 MW over the last couple of days against the 688 MW power purchase agreement through private players, said senior official of the state power department.

The recent data of Central Electricity Authority of India had claimed that 16 thermal power plants in the country had stocks for zero days as on October 7. Another 30 plants with power generation capacity of 37,345 MW had coal stocks to last only one day, while 18 plants which have 23,450 MW power generation capacity had coal stocks of two days. Another 19 plants with 29,160 MW capacity had coal for three days only.

Union Power Minister R K Singh had, however, dismissed the reports and denied any claims of shortage of coal in the country. He rejected reports that there had been losses in generation due to the unavailability of the fuel. Union Coal minister Pralhad Joshi had dismissed fears of power being disrupted due to coal shortages in the country.

Asked to comment on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Kumar, whosen JD(U) is an ally of the BJP, said “I don't comment on such incidents. I am concerned about my state only. It is the job of the administration and the state police to look into such incidents".

Eight people were killed, including four protesting farmers mowed down by a VIP cavalcade, including a car allegedly carrying Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. The incident triggered a major political storm, with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits including Ashish, who was arrested later by the state police.

Responding to a question on his demand for caste-based census in the country, Kumar said “We (all party) will once again discuss the issue after the by-election in the state”.

He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi heading an all-party delegation from Bihar to press the demand for including OBCs in caste census. By-election are underway for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly segments in the state. Voting is scheduled on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2. PTI PKD KK KK KK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)