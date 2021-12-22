Bihar: Stalker Stabs Girl 13 Times In Broad Daylight For Resisting Molestation Attempt

In a horrifying incident in Bihar's Gopalganj, a boy brutally stabbed a girl 13 times after she opposed molestation and groping attempt made by the accused. The gruesome attack was caught on nearby CCTV cameras and the incident took place at a crossroad in broad daylight. Identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ali's son Mohammad Guddan Ali, he is seen stabbing the girl all over her body as she resists his physical contact.

Shocking incident caught on camera

The crime occurred in Pratappur village of Manjhagarh jurisdiction and reports suggest that the accused was her stalker. The girl, a grade VIII student, resisted his notice but was stabbed about 13 times in 15 seconds duration. Based on CCTV camera's footage, the juvenile was identified and nabbed by local police.

The victim was rushed to Sadar hospital in Gopalganj and she has been referred to Patna Medical College for further medical attention. In the video that is doing rounds, the victim was walking on the road with two other girls while Guddan Ali was standing across the road with a bunch of boys. As soon as the girl drifted away from her group, Guddan Ali is seen attacking her mercilessly with a knife. In what appears to be lethal, he mindlessly attacked her face in the first attack while bystanders hop in to pull Guddan Ali away.

Local police have informed that investigation, based on CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, is underway.