Bihar: STET Aspirants Protest Against State Education Min; Police Resort To Lathi-charge

On Tuesday, June 29, a massive protest broke out in Patna by STET (State Teacher Eligibility Test) aspirants against state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary regarding missing aspirants names in the list announced. As the situation got heated, Police resorted to lathi-charged and a few were left injured.

What is the Patna protest about?

STET aspirants in Patna have been protesting in front of the states Education Minister residence for a while concerning the problems with their results and some exam malpractices.

Results of STET are to be declared and an appointment letter is yet to be given by the Educational Ministry of Bihar but the list put out has stripped out some of the aspirants' names without any explanation. And so, these aspirants allege that their names had been deleted from the list.

The protest got bad when the protesters climbed the barricades and tried to enter the Minister's residence. Police had to lathi charge the protesters so they tried to move to the residence Minister, which is a prohibited area to enter and protest. During this lathi-charge, many were injured.

As of now, the situation is under control and few arrests have also been made because they entered the prohibited area.

Protests are held despite the state Educational Minister's assurance to declare the results soon and provide the appointment letters to merit candidates.

Through the protest, aspirants are expecting the MInister to consider their plea and provide them with an appointment letter as they allege that some of their names are stricken off. Related authorities are investigating this matter.

Bihar STET

The Bihar STET exam is conducted by the Bihar State Education Board. The exam is divided into two parts paper I and paper II. Paper I is held for secondary level teachers while paper II is for the secondary level teachers. The board will issue a certificate to all the candidates who qualify in the Bihar STET examination. The candidates with these certificates will be eligible to get a teacher’s job.

The results are yet to be announced on the official website of the Bihar State Education Board, BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar

(Image credit: VIJAY KUMAR CHOUDHARY/FACEBOOK)