Bihar Student Death: Chinese Authorities To Conduct Postmortem On Wednesday; One Arrested

In a key update regarding the Indian student Aman Nagsen's death in China, sources have now reported that his postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday. The postmortem will be done after the 20-year-old student's family gave their consent for the same. Following this, the death certificate will be used and Nagsen's body will be repatriated after that. The deceased boy's family had been appealing to the central government to repatriate his body.

Postmortem to be conducted on Wednesday; One arrested

The entire process of a postmortem to the repatriation of the body is expected to take around 10 to 15 days. Additionally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier assured that he will be personally looking into the death of the Indian student. The deceased boy's family was initially reluctant regarding the postmortem in China. However, they have no agreed to go ahead with it.

It is expected that the postmortem report will be out in a time frame of four to seven days. Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic TV that the District Administration in Gaya, the Chief Minister's office, the Resident Commissioner of Bihar who has been posted in Delhi, and the Indian Embassy in China are in touch with the Chinese authorities to ensure that the repatriation process is smooth. According to the Chinese Embassy, one culprit who is not a Chinese national has been arrested in connection with the death of Aman Nagsen. The authorities have informed that it was a case of homicide since Nagsen was found dead.

Aman Nagsen death case

The 20-year-old Indian student who had migrated to the Chinese territory to pursue his studies in medicines at China's Tianjin University was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Aman Nagsen was a third-year student and he was found dead on July 29. The victim's family was informed about his death on July 30. In addition, they stated that he was in good health and was in touch with them. Moreover, his uncle also informed that he did not contract COVID-19 infection.