Bihar: Tuition Teacher Brutally Trashes, Kicks And Punches 5-year-old Kid; Arrested

In a shocking incident from Bihar, a video has surfaced showing a teacher beating a 5-year-old boy mercilessly in a tuition class on the outskirts of the state capital Patna. Accordingly, Bihar police arrested the teacher for cruelly thrashing and assaulting a child.

In the video which has enraged viewers, a child can be seen being brutally beaten up by a tuition teacher with a stick and then kicked and punched. The child was falling unconscious on the ground while pleading the teacher to stop. However, instead of stopping, the teacher then grabbed the child's hair and started kicking and punching him. This happened after the stick he was beating the innocent kid with broke into two.

Notably, the video is from a private coaching institute, Jaya Classes Coaching Institute of Veer Oriyara, in Dhanarua of Masauri district, adjacent to Patna.

Teacher arrested; NCPCR seeks action under Justice Juvenile Act

Bihar police arrested the teacher who had beaten up the child brutally after a complaint filed by the parents of the boy. Notably, after the case was registered against him, he was on the run. However, police were able to track down and arrest him. In addition to that, the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also filed a separate complaint against the teacher. Speaking to Republic about the incident, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo confirmed the same.

"We have got the complaint regarding the issue. We have sent a notice and have also informed the district police to register a case and arrest the person under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act," Priyank Kanoongo told Republic. On whether the tuitions and coaching classes need to be regulated, he said that measures should be taken regarding it.