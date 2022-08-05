Bihar: Seven People Dead, Several Ill After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Saran District

In a tragic incident, at least seven people were reported dead and several ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Chhapra of Saran district in Bihar.

DM of Saran district, Rajesh Meena said, “Medical teams were sent to the area in the village to conduct checkups at every household.”

According to reports, 21 others are in serious condition and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Notably, the sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)