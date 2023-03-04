Bihar-TN Row: TN Minister Spurns Charges, Says 'no Truth In News On Social Media’

CV Ganesan, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister of Tamil Nadu, spurned the accusations of brutality against migrant labourers from Bihar in the southern state and said that there is no truth in news on social media and assured action against people escalating fake news.

"Big industrial and small industrial companies have been investing in Tamil Nadu on a large scale for many years, and workers from many states come here to work in a peaceful environment and contribute a lot to the development of the state. There is no threat to any worker from north India in Tamil Nadu, they are contributing very well," the minister said in a press release.

"Appropriate action is being taken against those who spread the news of such incidents taking place in Tamil Nadu, which is always known for industrial peace and social peace. I want to say that in Tamil Nadu, not only the workers of North India but the workers of all the states are working peacefully and efficiently without any fear," the minister added.

Earlier, the Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu, C. Sylendra Babu, issued a statement and clarified that the videos circulating on social media showing alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the state were "false" and "mischievous."

Amid allegations of brutality against the migrants in Tamil Nadu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced to send a team of four members to the southern state for probing the issue.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, asserted that the state administration had agreed to send an all-party delegation to the southern state on Friday.

CM Nitish tweeted on Thursday, expressing his concern over an incident in Tamil Nadu where two Bihar labourers lost their lives after allegedly being brutally beaten up.