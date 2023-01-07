Bihar To Begin Caste Census Today; Two-phase Survey To Cost State Rs 500 Crore

The Bihar government is initiating its much-awaited caste-based census on Saturday. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore. The census exercise will be held in two phases. In the first stage, which should be over by January 21, all households in Bihar will be counted for the caste-based census.

In the second phase, which is likely to begin in March, data related to people of all castes, sub-castes and religions will be gathered. The financial status of the people will also be taken by the enumerators, whose training began on December 15.

The data will be collected through a mobile application, as part of the eight-level survey, from the panchayat to the district level. The application will ask people about the place, caste, members of the family, occupation and income per annum. Mostly, teachers, Anganwadi, MGNREGA or Jeevika workers will be the enumerators who will gather data.

Speaking to the ANI, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP government for its "anti-poor" policies and also said the party did not want the census to take place.

He said, "The caste-based survey will begin in Bihar today. It will give us scientific data so that budget and social welfare schemes can be made accordingly. BJP is anti-poor. They don't want this to happen."

He also said, "We have trained our officers to conduct a detailed caste census. This will benefit the development of the state and also the country."

Conflict over caste-based census

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in 2021, said in a Parliament session that no caste-based census except for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) would take place.

Till now, since Independence, the Union government has held seven censuses and has obtained data related only to SCs and STs.

The Bihar government, which extended its deadline to complete its caste census by May 2023, will use the data to create welfare policies for the people of the state. Earlier, the Bihar government stated that it's getting difficult to estimate the population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) accurately.

Bihar caste-based census approved in 2022

In 2018 and 2019, the Bihar Legislative Assembly cleared two unanimous resolutions for conducting caste census. After which, in 2022, an all-party meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, unanimously approved the caste-based census.