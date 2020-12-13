Bihar To Get 7 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In First Phase, Announces Union Min Choubey

Seven lakh COVID-19 vaccine shots will be provided to Bihar in the first phase, announced Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday.

While reviewing the supply of vaccination in the state, the Bihar Minister made the announcement adding that another one crore doses will be provided to the state in the second phase. The Minister also revealed that the preparation of supply and storage of vaccination was being carried out satisfactorily in the state, adding that the first line of vaccination will be provided to the health officials followed by frontline workers and common people.

BJP promises free vaccine in Bihar

Notably, when it comes to the Centre's vaccination plan, the BJP in its poll manifesto ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections had promised that after ICMR's nod, every Bihari will get a free COVID-19 vaccination. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the newly-elected NDA government will provide the vaccine made available by the Centre to the people free of cost.

"After going through three phases, 3 vaccines in India have reached the last stage. Thereafter, if scientists give a go-ahead to the production of the vaccine, we have a capacity for large-scale production due to the encouragement of the government. When the scientists give their approval, the level of vaccine production will be so high ensuring that everyone in Bihar will get vaccinated for free. This is our first promise in the manifesto,"she said unveiling BJP's Bihar poll manifesto.

According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, six COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in India. Meanwhile, 64 diplomats toured Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech earlier this week to review the facility's COVID vaccine candidate- 'Covaxin'. The Bharat Biotech inspection is scheduled to be followed by visits to similar facilities in other cities in due course of time. India is expecting a vaccine by the first quarter of next year.

(with inputs from agencies)

