Bihar To Set Up Covid Testing Facility At District Level Amid Returning Migrants

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed his officials to update him on the daily reports of various steps taken so far amid the Coronavirus situation. In view of the migrant labourers returning from different parts of the country, the state government has decided to arrange testing facilities at the district level. Cases have gone up in Bihar since May 3.

One of the biggest concerns regarding the impact of Coronavirus has been on poor families living in villages. In states like Bihar, the number of people down with the virus has started to increase at a rapid rate. According to the secretary health department Lokesh Kumar Singh, the total number of people tested so far is 55,692. Out of these 55,692; 1,881 people reported being Covid-19 positive. On Thursday, 2711 samples were taken and 197 people were found positive.

READ | Punjab seeks Bihar's consent for sending 59 more trains of migrant workers

In view of the migrant labourers returning home, the government has decided to ramp us the speed and number of tests per day. Arrangements have been made at the district level for proper testing. In the last 24 hours, 22 people have recovered from the infection and 593 have returned home after recovering. Post 3 May there have been 999 cases among migrants. Out of these, 296 were from Delhi, 253 from Maharashtra and 180 people had come from Gujarat.

READ | Bus owner, driver arrested for illegally trying to ferry migrants to Bihar

Police on the other hand have been working on strict enforcement of lock-down. So far 2,158 FIRs have been registered against violators and 2,305 people have been arrested. According to a statement by the government, 7,6361 vehicles were seized during the lock-down and Rs.17 crore 87 lakh were collected in fines from the violators.

In the last 24hrs, 21 FIRs were registered against those not following the government instructions on lock-down and 28 people were arrested. During the same period 924 vehicles were seized and Rs. 26 lakh 19 thousand collected as a penalty.

While the government is taking strict action against those not following the lock-down instructions, we are working towards providing the poor with all kinds of facilities said Anupam Kumar, Director, Information and Public Relations Department.

READ | PM Modi to survey Cyclone Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal & Odisha; here's his schedule

READ | Super Cyclone 'Amphan' spent, speeds into Bangladesh after weakening; rains to continue