Bihar: Two Sisters Provide Home-cooked Food To COVID-hit Families

A plate with a couple of chapatis and a bland vegetable curry may not be something the general crowd will look forward to but a wholesome meal is definitely a luxury for a family infected with COVID-19, who are not able to buy grocery and with no one to cook. After realizing from personal experiences, two sisters-Anupama and Nilima Singh of the capital city of Bihar took to the job of serving COVID-19 patients hygienic and healthy home-cooked food.

Talking about it, Anupama said, "During Holi, both my sister and my mother tested positive for COVID-19. Right from taking care of the baby to cooking, I had to manage all on my own and I felt nothing but helpless. It is then, that we realized that there must be many more families who would be experiencing the same, and we decided to take up the initiative and posted about the same on social media."

"I guess, we are getting more than 100 calls every day," she added. Of the calls, not all are to place orders, some are also to laud the sisters, and extend financial help. Speaking about the same, she said, "We have completely denied donation." Speaking further, she added, "We have decided not to celebrate any festivals or buy new clothes and jewellery. Whatever part of the budget was spent on these things have been diverted to this noble initiative."

The initiative, in the beginning, covered a few families in the area in which the sisters reside, but has now been extended. Talking about the same, Nilima said, " With the growing demand, we decided to extend it to the different corners of the city, with the help of some of the family members and friends. "

This initiative holds importance at a time when the city is reporting a surge in cases. On Monday, 2,720 fresh cases were reported in the city, pushing the count of fresh cases in the whole of Bihar to 11,801.

COVID Tally in India

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, India breached the 3-lakh mark with 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307. 28,82,204 of these are still active. In a month, the country's contribution of 9 per in the worldwide infection, rose to 38 percent the highest ever by any country at any stage of the pandemic.

(Credit-Pixabay)