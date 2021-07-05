Last Updated:

Bihar Unlock: Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines, Allows Schools, Unis To Open With 50% Capacity

Bihar officially proceeds further with its unlocking process as announced by CM Nitish Kumar on Monday. Here's a list of what all is reopening in the city.

Bihar

Bihar has officially entered phase 4 of the unlocking process. This will be effective from July 7. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that all educational institutions above class 11 in Bihar are allowed to open with 50% attendance. Apart from that, all government offices have been given clearance to operate normally. Outsiders who have received the corona vaccine will be able to visit these offices.

According to the Chief Minister, all hotels and restaurants in Bihar can now resume full-fledged operations. He stated that special vaccination arrangements would be made for students above the age of 18 in schools and institutions.

 

Restaurants and eateries can also work with 50 per cent seating capacity, he added.

Decline in corona infection, but still getting new cases

There has been a decline in corona infection even during the lockdown and unlock. But still, more than 100 new cases are being received daily in the state. There have also been suggestions from the districts that the restrictions should not be lifted completely now. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the Home Department after the decision taken in the meeting.

Currently, these restrictions are in force till July 6

  • At present, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, schools, and colleges are closed.
  • There will be no examination in government schools/colleges.
  • Restrictions on all religious places, social / political / entertainment / sports / educational / cultural and religious events / celebrations continue.
  • There is a ban on any kind of government and private events in public places.
  • Home delivery/take home facility of food items is being made available in all the restaurants/hotels / dhabas.
  • Guests staying in residential hotels have in-room dining facilities.

List of services exempted from COVID-19 restrictions in phase 4 unlocking

  • Offices related to District Administration, Police, Civil Defence, Electricity Supply, Water Supply, Sanitation, Fire Brigade, Health, Disaster Management, Telecom, Postal Department.
  • Banking, insurance, and services related to ATMs, establishments related to industrial and manufacturing operations. All types of construction work.
  • All activities related to e-commerce, agriculture and related work. Cold storage and warehousing services.
  • Print and Electronic Media, Telecommunication, Internet Services, Broadcasting and Cable Services.
  • Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum-related retail and storage establishments. Personal Security Services.
  • Essential food items and fruit and vegetable/meat-fish/milk/PDS shops.

