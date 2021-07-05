Bihar Unlock: Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines, Allows Schools, Unis To Open With 50% Capacity

Bihar has officially entered phase 4 of the unlocking process. This will be effective from July 7. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that all educational institutions above class 11 in Bihar are allowed to open with 50% attendance. Apart from that, all government offices have been given clearance to operate normally. Outsiders who have received the corona vaccine will be able to visit these offices.

According to the Chief Minister, all hotels and restaurants in Bihar can now resume full-fledged operations. He stated that special vaccination arrangements would be made for students above the age of 18 in schools and institutions.

कोरोना स्थिति की समीक्षा के बाद सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी कार्यालय को सामान्य रूप से खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। टीका प्राप्त आगंतुक कार्यालय में प्रवेश पा सकेंगे। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

(2/3) विश्वविद्यालय, सभी कॉलेज, तकनीकि शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, ग्यारहवीं एवं बारहवीं तक के विद्यालय 50% छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ खुलेंगे।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के व्यस्क छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण की विशेष व्यवस्था होगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Restaurants and eateries can also work with 50 per cent seating capacity, he added.

(3/3) रेस्टोरेंट एवं खाने की दुकान का संचालन 50% बैठने की क्षमता के साथ हो सकेगा। अभी भी सावधानी की जरूरत है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Decline in corona infection, but still getting new cases

There has been a decline in corona infection even during the lockdown and unlock. But still, more than 100 new cases are being received daily in the state. There have also been suggestions from the districts that the restrictions should not be lifted completely now. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the Home Department after the decision taken in the meeting.

Currently, these restrictions are in force till July 6

At present, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, schools, and colleges are closed.

There will be no examination in government schools/colleges.

Restrictions on all religious places, social / political / entertainment / sports / educational / cultural and religious events / celebrations continue.

There is a ban on any kind of government and private events in public places.

Home delivery/take home facility of food items is being made available in all the restaurants/hotels / dhabas.

Guests staying in residential hotels have in-room dining facilities.

