In a shocking incident, a veterinary doctor was allegedly abducted and forced to marry a woman in Bihar's Begusarai district. The victim's family claimed that he was kidnapped and forcefully married to a woman after being called by a resident of a neighbouring village under the guise of treating animals. "He was called around 12 pm (on June 14) to check on a sick animal, after which 3 people kidnapped him. Everyone in the house was worried after which we went to the police," stated a relative of the victim, who has been identified as Satyam Kumar.

The incident was reported from a village under Teghra police station limits. Following the incident, Kumar's father approached the local police station and filed a case related to the matter. "We have asked the Station House Officer (SHO) and other officials to conduct an investigation into the matter. Strict actions will be taken against the culprits," Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar told ANI.

What is 'Pakadua Vivah' or 'groom kidnapping'?

It is pertinent to mention here that 'Pakadua Vivah' or 'groom kidnapping' is quite prevalent in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Under this, the families of Brides abduct eligible bachelors, especially those who are financially secured, and often they are forced into submission. In a similar incident, 21-year-old Shivam Kumar was allegedly abducted at gunpoint in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar and forced to marry a girl in 2021.

According to reports, he had cleared the recruitment examination for General Duty (GD) service in the Indian Army. The local police had claimed that Kumar was later rescued and a raid was conducted at possible hideouts to nab the accused. A similar incident occurred in the Jehanabad district on December 2021, when a minor was kidnapped from the town bus stop and forced to marry a girl.

