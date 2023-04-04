Bihar Violence: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Tejashwi, Insists 'Govt Must Take Responsibility'

Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Tejashwi Yadav on Twitter over Ram Navami violence in the state. In a reply to Tejashwi's Tweet, the AIMIM chief stated, "The responsibility of everyone’s life and property in the state is yours because the government is also yours. He also asked Tejashwi Yadav whether he will go in the violence affected areas? Will the government take responsibility for the repairs? Or are you afraid of losing the vote of 'others'?"

He said, "Madrasa Azizia was set on fire in Biharsharif and Muslim shops were targeted. There is a conspiracy behind this. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar knew that Nalanda is a sensitive district, yet there was unrest. He has no regrets, he had also attended Iftar yesterday. CM Nitish and Tejashwi want to create fear among Muslims in the state."

मसला सिर्फ़ सद्भाव का नहीं है।सरकार आपकी है, आपकी ज़िम्मेदारी है के सबके जान और माल की हिफ़ाज़त हो।तारीख़ी मदरसा अज़ीज़िया को जला दिया गया।क़ुरआन शरीफ़ के जले हुए पन्ने हमने देखे।क्या आप या चाचा वहाँ जाएँगे? क्या मरम्मत की ज़िम्मेदारी सरकार लेगी? या “दूसरों” का वोट खोने का डर है? https://t.co/d9w2eHoMVK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 3, 2023

Previously Tejashwi had said, "The Bihar government is keeping a close watch on the Sanghi attempt to disturb harmony in Bihar. In the states where the BJP is weak, it is in panic. Stringent action is being taken by identifying each and every miscreant. We have always given a befitting reply to any BJP's 'experiment' to break brotherhood."

बिहार में सद्भाव बिगाड़ने की संघी कोशिश पर बिहार सरकार की पैनी नज़र है। जिन राज्यों में BJP कमजोर है वहाँ बौखलाई हुई है।



एक-एक उपद्रवी को चिन्हित कर कठोरतम कारवाई की जा रही है। भाईचारे को तोड़ने के किसी भी भाजपाई 'प्रयोग' का हमने हमेशा माकूल जवाब दिया है और देते रहेंगे।जय हिन्द — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 2, 2023

Other opposition parties are also targeting the Nitish government for the Ramnavami violence in Bihar. According to the BJP, the state's law and order situation has totally collapsed. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the violence in Bihar. He said that Nitish Kumar cannot handle Bihar as he is busy in vote bank politics.

On Friday (March 31) in Sasaram, there was a clash between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Incidents of stone pelting and arson had come to light in the area. Seeing the increasing violence, Section 144 was imposed in the area and internet services were also suspended.

CM Nitish Kumar also chaired a high-level meeting regarding the violence that broke out after the Ram Navami procession. During the meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued several strict instructions to the police administration. CM Nitish had ordered the police administration to be vigilant and identify anti-social elements as soon as possible.

Following the violence, the police has detained more than 100 persons in the Sasaram and Nalanda districts. Also, FIRs have been filed against those who are posting violent images and videos online. Following a bloody altercation between two parties in the Nalanda district's Biharsharif, the shooting incident came to light.