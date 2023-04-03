Bihar Violence: Fresh Bomb Blast Reported In Sasaram Amid Tensions; No Casualties Reported

Another bomb blast rocked Bihar's Sasaram area in the early hours of Monday amid the ongoing violent clash. This comes a day after five people were severely injured in an explosion that took place on April 1.

The incident took place at around 4 am today when the bomb hit the top of the house in Rohtas district. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The local police along with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The forces conducted a flag march in the area to convey that the situation is under control now.

SHO Santosh Kumar informed that a loud sound was heard in Sasaram in Rohtas district. "We came to know about a loud sound that was heard by locals, when we went on the spot, we found that sound was related to a firecracker. Apart from that there is nothing else", he added.

Here are pictures of bomb hit area in Sasaram

Bihar CM Chairs High-level Meet Over Sasaram, Nalanda Violence

After communal tensions continued to prevail in Bihar on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting with senior state authorities to review situations of violence-hit Nalanda and Sasaram. During the key meet, he directed Bihar cops to be on high alert and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased.

According to reports, one person was killed during clashes between two groups in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif on Saturday. The victim, who has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, lost his life in a firing incident, police officials claimed. According to sources, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had a telephonic conversation with Mukesh's father and his brother, during which he also expressed his condolences and took stock of the situation.

The clashes between two groups that broke out during the procession of Ram Navami on Thursday, continued till Sunday morning. It has led the Bihar cops to arrest as many as 112 people and keep prohibitory orders in both the places (Nalanda's Bihar Sharif and Sasaram). On April 1, a bomb blast in Sasaram's Rohtas left six people injured. According to reports, the blast occurred during the handling of illegal explosives. Two people in connection with the blast were arrested.