Bihar Violence: Owaisi Hits Out At Nitish Kumar; Says He 'freaked Out, Has No Remorse'

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Nitish Kumar over violence in Bihar and alleged that the Chief Minister is scared. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said that avoiding the Bihar violence was the responsibility of the state government but it failed completely. Alleging damages to a Madrassa and shops of Muslims, Owaisi said that the Bihar CM has "no remorse" as he is attending Iftar parties after the violence in Nalanda and Bihar Sharif.

"Instead of answering my questions, Nitish Kumar is repeating the same thing. It seems like Nitish Kumar is a notary agent," the AIMIM leader said adding that "the ones who talked about secularism are blinded today".

He also said that the CM has "freaked out" and the people are watching. The latter, on the other hand, rejected charges of administrative laxity and defended his government saying the riots were 'orchestrated'. The JD(U) leader also lambasted Owaisi and called him an “agent” of the BJP for coming after him.

“Who is he? Which place does he belong to? What stakes does he have in Bihar?,” the CM questioned during an event on April 4, alleging that the Hyderabad MP was “an agent of those in power at Delhi".

Owaisi points out mistake by opposition parties

Owaisi also spoke on the plea submitted by 14 opposition parties in the Supreme Court over the "arbitrary use" of central agencies like CBI and ED by the Centre.

"You went to the Supreme Court which BJP wanted. Going to the Supreme Court was an unwise decision. The verdict has given a handle to the BJP. The opposition should not have gone to the court," Owaisi said. He was speaking after the apex court refused to entertain the opposition's plea against the use of central agencies saying there cannot be separate guidelines for politicians.

Additionally, Owaisi also went after the central government for 'erasing Mughal history', something which is not true according to the NCERT director.

"You are teaching hatred to children. You erased Mughals, Gandhi, and Dalit writers. The BJP is taking this nation toward fascism," he said.

Earlier, Owaisi had said that while the Centre is erasing Mughals from history, China is erasing our present, after Beijing attempted to rename 11 regions in Arunachal Pradesh, drawing sharp criticism from India.