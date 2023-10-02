Bihar: Violent clash erupts during Mahavir Akhara procession in Gopalganj

Tension escalated after a clash erupted between two groups during the Mahavir Akhara procession in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, October 1. The incident occurred in close proximity to Chiktoli Masjid, within the jurisdiction of Hathua Police Station.

"Two groups clashed with each other during the Mahavir Akhara procession on October 1 evening in Gopalganj. The clashes escalated violence in the area. However, the police teams brought the situation under control within a short period of time," said Superintendent of Police, Swarna Prabhat.

A police team marching in the violence-hit area of Gopalganj | Image@Republic

More than half a dozen of people suffered injuries in the clashes and were admitted to nearby hospitals in Hathua, according to police officials. It added that multiple teams of police were immediately deployed in the violence-hit area to disperse the crowd.