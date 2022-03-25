Bihar: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Nameplate Goes Missing After Party MLAs Join BJP

Two days after all 3 MLAs of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) speculations revolved as the nameplate of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani went missing outside his residence on Friday. On the previous day, Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal had said that Mukesh Sahani-led VIP is no longer with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. The VIP Chief had earlier refused to step down as Bihar's Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister after party MLAs joined the BJP.

Visuals outside VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's residence in Patna:

Image: ANI

VIP MLAs join BJP making it single-largest party

All three MLAs of VIP joined BJP, thus making it the single-largest party in Bihar with 77 seats in the Assembly. The aforesaid legislators - Raju Singh, Mishrilal Yadav and Swarna Singh represent the Sahebganj, Alinagar and Gaura Bauram constituencies respectively.

They switched allegiance to the saffron party in the presence of Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and formally communicated their decision to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Currently, Mukesh Sahani is serving as the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet. He has been at loggerheads with BJP for not giving two Cabinet berths to VIP besides not giving him a full 6-year tenure in the Legislative council after his defeat in Bihar Assembly polls. He is not likely to be fielded as a candidate by NDA when his term ends in July this year.

Mukesh Sahani refuses to resign as Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Thursday, he contended that BJP which became the single-largest party in the Assembly by "snatching" the MLAs of other parties doesn't have the right to demand his resignation on moral grounds. At the same time, Sahani maintained that CM Nitish Kumar had the right to sack him from the Bihar Council of Ministers.

Hitting out at the JP Nadda-led party, he claimed, "BJP got angry because I demanded reservation of Nishad community in SC or ST category. BJP got angry with us for demanding a caste census. I am the son of Nishad. I will continue to fight for the rights of my community.'