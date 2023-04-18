Bihar: Woman Officer From Mining Dept Attacked By Sand Mafia In Bhita, 44 Arrested

A video emerged from Patna showing a large mob attacking a woman official from the mining department. A total of 44 people have been arrested and three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed in the case. The woman officer from from mining department was assaulted, dragged by people allegedly involved in a sand mining activity in Bihar’s Bihta town, visuals showed.

The incident took place about 45 kms away from Patna in the Bihta town in the riverine area of Ganga. The illegal sand mining is being allegedly done on a large scale in this area, said sources. A team of mining department officials had gone there under the leadership of the woman officer to inspect the overloaded trucks.

Why the woman officer was attacked in Bihar?

The team from the department was able to get hold of over 150 trucks. The people from the sand mafia in the process of rescuing the cavalcade of trucks allegedly filled with sand attacked the woman, his team and the police party. The miscreants were seen pelting stones at the officials and in the video the woman officer was chased away, assaulted and even hurled with expletives, however, a person then rescued her from the group of people.

“The incident took place when a team had gone for inspection and searches as part of its drive to check illegal mining in Bihta area. When they reached near Koilwar Bridge, the officials were attacked by anti-social elements. As the accused started throwing stones at them, Amya Kumari fell down and suffered injuries,” the Patna district administration said in a statement. Amya Kumari is the woman inspector. The other two officials – district mining officer Kumar Gaurav and mining inspector Sayeed Farhin – were also injured, the statement said. The conditions of all three injured are reported to be stable.

Talking to PTI, Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, said, “The police are investigating the matter and more arrests are likely to be made. The police will soon nab the mastermind behind this incident”. The woman was hurt and then admitted in the nearby hospital. Subsequently the police arrested 44 people and about 3 FIRs have also been filed.

