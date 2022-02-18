Bihar: Woman Tonsured, Paraded After Adultery Accusation; Police Arrests Husband

A video went viral from Darbhanga, Bihar, where a woman was shamed in public. The woman was paraded in the village with allegations of adultery. Before parading, her head was shaved (tonsured). In the latest update from the state of Bihar, the prime accused - her husband, has been arrested.

In the video, the woman was seen with a shaved head and chalk was applied on one side of her face whereas the other side was blackened while being paraded in the village. Police registered a case against the accused after the video went viral. Her husband Ranvir Sada has been arrested in the aforementioned case.

While talking to news agency ANI, Senior Superintendent of Darbhanga Police, Ashok Kumar, said that the husband was the one who had accused the woman of having an extramarital affair. SSP added that the investigation in the case has been ordered and the viral video has been sent for authentication. The investigation of the case been given to Biraul DSP Manish Chandra Chaudhary.

“Ranvir Sada has accused his wife of having an extramarital affair. The husband did the act (tonsuring and parading). He has been arrested. The people who are seen in the video will also be arrested. The incident took place on February 13. An FIR has been registered in the case,” the SSP said.

Inputs: ANI