Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 19 In Fake Video Case

Trouble mounted for the Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap as his judicial custody has been extended by the Madurai district court till April 19.

Manish was arrested on March 18 for allegedly circulating false and misleading information about the purported attacks on migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu "being attacked". The YouTuber has been booked under National Security Act (NSA) for posting fake videos of attacks.

According to the Bihar police official, the accused surrendered at Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah while the Bihar Police and Economic Offence Unit (EOU) was in the process of attaching his house. "Kashyap, wanted by Bihar Police and Tamil Nadu Police in fake news matter of labourers issue in the southern state, surrendered before the police on Saturday fearing arrest and attachment of his belongings," an official statement issued by the EOU of Bihar Police had said.

What is the case?

Earlier this month, videos showing hate crimes and violence against the Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu surfaced on the internet. The news triggered a political slugfest between the two states and prompted the CMs of both states to look into the matter. Amid this, Manish Kashyap, who is a YouTuber from Bihar, allegedly shared "fake" videos of Bihar migrant workers being thrashed in Tamil Nadu.

Following this, a team from Bihar led by Balamurugan IAS visited Tamil Nadu to take stock of the matter. The team visited Tiruppur and met the district administration and police officials to know about the actions taken so far in the case. Officials of the Bihar government also interacted with Bihar-based migrant workers in Chennai.

On March 9, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked BJP accusing it of spreading rumours about the attack on migrant labourers. The Chief Minister further said that there are no such incidents in Tamil Nadu and the delegates from Bihar who visited the state returned with full satisfaction. Stalin also spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a telephone call and reassured his Bihar counterpart about the safety of migrant workers.