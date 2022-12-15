Bihar's Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll In Chapra Due To Consumption Of Liquor Rises To 39

At least 39 people have died till now due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Saran district of Bihar. The state is currently suffering from the hazardous liquor menace and the death toll is expected to rise. The families of the deceased people have alleged that the spurious liquor is the cause of the mishap. On late Tuesday, some people consumed liquor at a local joint and fell ill after returning home. The incident was reported from the Doila village of the Isuapur police station area and Yadu Mor of the Mashrak police station area.

'Everyone knows how dangerous is liquor': Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar in a strong statement said, "Everyone knows, how dangerous liquor is, and people should be careful. Following the steps of Mahatma Gandhi, we have always taken steps to stop the consumption of liquor in Bihar. Not only in our state, but people have died across the country due to liquor consumption." Kumar also added that his government is ready to help those who want to leave liquor and also informed that the state is ready to provide a grant of Rupees 1 lakh in order to let a person start afresh.

Police officials suspended after the hooch tragedy

A departmental action and transfer of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar is recommended and Masrakh SHO Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari are suspended with immediate effect due to the rising death toll. As the incident sparked outrage, Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar said that deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor have occurred in other states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab too, where there are no restrictions on the sale of liquor.

Union Ministers slammed Bihar Chief Minister

Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked Bihar CM saying, "Nitish Kumar can't see liquor but it's everywhere. The law and order is failing terribly in the state. Bihar Chief Minister is fearful, however, he wasn't like this." Union Minister Pashupati Paras remarked, "The death toll is going to exceed over 50, and the Bihar government is fully responsible for the unfortunate situation in the state. All poor people dying due to the carelessness of the state."

Issue discussed in Bihar assembly

The liquor issue was also discussed in the Bihar Legislative assembly on Wednesday where opposition BJP leaders questioned the effectiveness of the Bihar government's liquor ban in the state. “You can’t impose a ban. Through awareness and counseling you should make people understand that consumption of liquor is injurious to health," said RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh. In mid-August, in a similar case in the same district in Bhualpur village, spurious liquor claimed the lives of five people.

Notably, the Nitish Kumar government banned the consumption and sale of alcohol in 2016.