Bihar's Senior IAS Official Caught Abusing Deputy Collector On Camera

A video has surfaced from Bihar, wherein a senior IAS official was caught verbally abusing one of his junior officials on camera, during a review meeting.

A 25-second video said to be of the incident, has been shared by the news agency ANI. The senior bureaucrat can be seen making personal attacks on a Deputy Collector in the state and kept hurling abuses at him despite the junior officer apologising to him in the middle of the meeting.

Video clip going viral

The abusive IAS official is said to be the Excise Principal Secretary of Bihar, KK Pathak. During the incident, he was even caught venting out his anger at the people of the state, saying that they even honk horns, while red light is on.

As per the video, the Principal Secretary of the Government of Bihar can be heard saying in the meeting, "The people here are like that. In Chennai, people follow rules. Have you seen anyone following traffic rules here? They even keep honking at a red light."

— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023



The video is reportedly from a review meeting. The video went viral as the senior IAS officer used expletives aimed at the deputy collector. The date of the meeting is not clear, but KK Pathak, who is the principal secretary of the Prohibition Excise and registration department and DG of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), seemed furious and can be seen using abusive language against government officials and people of the state.