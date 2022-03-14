Bihar's 'Spider Girls' Climb 12-feet Granite Wall, Leave Netizens Astounded

A few months after Spider-Man: No Way Home reignited the 'Spidey' craze across the world, in Bihar, two 'spider girls' have left the world astounded. Climbing 12-feet walls without fear or any physical support Bihar's 'Spider girls' - aged 11 and 9 years - are conquering the internet for their skills and courage.

As per an ANI report, Akshita Gupta, an 11-year old resident of Patna, climbs up walls like 'Spider-Man', without any training. Her 9-year- old sister, Kripita has also started practising the skill. Akshita and Kripita claimed on Sunday that they can climb up smooth marble granite walls with ease without seeking any support. Both the girls could be seen climbing up a 12- feet wall in a demonstration.

Parents express pride at their talent

Ajit Kumar Gupta, father of the two girls expressed pride at the skills of his talented daughters. "I feel proud about the unique talent of my daughters and I hope that they would not limit themselves to merely 12 feet; they will go beyond this by climbing Himalayan peaks in future", Gupta told ANI.

Their mother, Sangeeta said, "They make me scared sometimes by climbing up the granite walls but today I am proud of my daughters. I hope they may climb up the peaks of Himalayas soon and may set the world record as well".

This unique talent had taken over social media with several users commenting. Take a look at a few reactions below:

(Image: ANI)