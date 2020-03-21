Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra Practises Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, several measures have been taken by the government in order to tackle the situation. Similarly, parliamentarians are adhering to the steps and guidelines issued for fighting the ongoing crisis. On Saturday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra in a video urged citizens to follow social distancing. Patra said that he would follow social distancing and avoid birthday celebrations with his daughter.

READ: All Four BJD Candidates Elected To RS From Odisha

Sasmit Patra follows social distancing, avoids birthday celebrations with daughter

The BJD MP in a video message stated how he shares his birthday with his daughter. However, Patra has decided to stay away from the birthday celebrations this year due to the prevailing situation followed by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, Sasmit Patra spoke about how he and his daughter will celebrate their birthdays over a video call and cutting the cake at the same time.

"As father and daughter, we share our birthdays on the same day on 23rd March. Every year we celebrate our birthdays together but this year, it's going to be different as we won't celebrate our birthdays together," said Patra

READ: Govt Introduces Bill To Amend Companies Law; Cong, TMC, BJD Oppose

"Both of us decided that we won't break social distancing. I am in Delhi as the parliament is in session. My daughter is in Bhubaneshwar. But we decided that we will adhere to social distancing. Therefore, we will celebrate our birthdays over a video call and cutting the cake together at the same time." added Patra.

Concluding his video message, the Biju Janata Dal MP said that social distancing should be followed by everyone. According to Patra, social distancing will help combat the crisis at its current stage. Similarly, other MPs are too following the guidelines issued by the government. In another instance, NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter and shared pictures urging people to stay indoors.

"Let’s Lead by Example" said Sule

At Home - Working, Reading and following Government Orders. 🙏



Let’s Lead by Example. Requesting each one of you - to stay at home and follow all the necessary measures to prevent Corona Virus to spread. pic.twitter.com/bAAInkz5od — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 21, 2020

READ: BJD Launches Manifesto With Focus On Farmers, Youth And Women

PM Modi Issues 'Janta Curfew'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

READ: Christians Are Butchered In Pakistan, Not In Odisha: BJD MP Sasmit Patra