Bikaner Guwahati Train Derailment: Initial Probe Reveals 'glitch In Locomotive Equipment'

While a probe into the Bikaner-Guwahati express derailment is currently underway, the preliminary inquiry has revealed a glitch in locomotive equipment that could have led to the major accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. As informed by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after inspecting the accident site, the Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry and is trying to ascertain the root cause of the incident.

Further speaking on the recent findings, he said, "Preliminary inquiry shows there was a glitch in locomotive equipment which could have triggered the derailment.

Also announcing compensation for the affected people, the Railway minister said that an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be distributed to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, while those sustaining serious injuries will be given Rs 1 lakh each. Also, the passengers with mild injuries will receive Rs 25,000 each, he added.

Earlier in the day, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the train accident site and inspected the area. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the situation and has been briefed about the updates. Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi also announced an enhanced amount of ex gratia payments for the victims.

Rescue operations concluded; 9 killed and many injured

The incident took place on Thursday evening when several bogies of the Bikaner Guwahati express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district around 5 PM. During this while, around 10 coaches were affected and nine people were killed in the accident. Also, several people were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

While the rescue operations have been concluded, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Border Reserve Force (BSF) were deployed to remove the trapped passengers under the multiple bogies.



Image: Republic/ANI