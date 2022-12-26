Last Updated:

Bike-borne Assailants Rob Rs 80,000 From Ludhiana Market Chief's Office At Gunpoint

In Punjab, two unknown assailants barged into the office of Ludhiana's former chairman of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja and looted Rs 80,000.

Written By
Astha Singh
Robbery

IMAGE: ANI/Representative Image


In Punjab, two unknown assailants barged into the office of Ludhiana's former chairman of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja and carried out a robbery in the broad daylight on December 25. The bike-borne accused had their faces covered with masks and robbed around Rs 80,000 at gunpoint from the cashier.

At the time of the incident, only two employees were present at the office premises. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"Around 2 pm on Sunday two masked robbers carrying weapons robbed the office of Ludhiana's former Chairman of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja and stole approx Rs 80,000 kept in the office. We have filed a case & investigation is underway".

READ | Delhi: Man shot at, injured while resisting robbery bid at shop
READ | MP police arrests two for Rs 5 cr gold robbery; heist of 300 kg gold by gang suspected
READ | Man arrested for staging armed robbery in Delhi
READ | 'MVA govt termed Amravati hate killing as robbery, truth exposed now': MP Navneet Rana
First Published:
COMMENT