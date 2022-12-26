Bike-borne Assailants Rob Rs 80,000 From Ludhiana Market Chief's Office At Gunpoint

In Punjab, two unknown assailants barged into the office of Ludhiana's former chairman of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja and carried out a robbery in the broad daylight on December 25. The bike-borne accused had their faces covered with masks and robbed around Rs 80,000 at gunpoint from the cashier.

At the time of the incident, only two employees were present at the office premises. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Punjab | Around 2 pm, two masked robbers carrying weapons robbed the office of Ludhiana's former Chairman of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja and stole approx Rs 80,000 kept in the office. We have filed a case & investigation is underway: Gurdev Singh, ACP

