Bike rally commemorating raising day of Madras Regiment culminates at Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) The bike rally to commemorate the 263rd Raising Day of the Madras Regiment, the oldest Regiment of Indian Army, culminated at Pangode Military Station here on Friday.

Lt General Manjinder Singh, Colonel of the Madras Regiment, was the Chief Guest and he honoured and flagged in the rally which was marshalled by the Army Band playing martial tunes.

During the function, Lt General Manjinder Singh felicitated the 1971 war veterans and Veer Naris of Madras Regiment.

The Lt General recalled the historical journey of 263 years of Madras Regiment and appreciated the veterans for their invaluable services dedicated to the motherland. He also expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices of the Veer Naris, the Defence PRO said in a release.

The Bike rally was organised from November 17 to December 3 and officers and personnel of Madras regiment from various parts of the country took part in the rally.

The rally commenced as small teams from Jammu, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Chennai and Wellington and finally reached together at Thiruvananthapuram.

The participants received overwhelming welcome at various places en route and functions as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were organised to felicitate the Veer Naris (wives/mothers) who sacrificed their dear ones for the country during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. PTI RRT BN BN

