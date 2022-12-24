'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj Warns He Will 'sue A Lot Of People' After His Release

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who was convicted of a series of murders in the 1970s across Asia on Friday said that he felt "great" released after 20 years of imprisonment in Nepal. "I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal," he was quoted saying by the agencies as he boarded a plane on his way to Doha and then Paris. The alleged serial killer stressed that he was wrongly defamed as a "serial killer." When asked by the reporters if he believed he was not a killer, the 78-year-old responded, "Yes, yes." He was freed after a court ruling on grounds of ill health and was asked to be deported to France within 15 days.

Jailed in connection with 1975 murders

Sobhraj was detained in September 2003 in connection with the 1975 murders of a Canadian named Laddie Duparr and an American woman named Anabella Tremont. He was released and was seen boarding a flight at Katmandu airport, and landed in the Qatari capital on Friday evening. Sobhraj’s life has been chronicled in the series “The Serpent” co-produced by Netflix and the BBC, he was born in Saigon to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman after the divorce. He went on crime spree and ended up in Thailand in 1975 in guise of a gem trader. While he put up a sophisticated countenance to befriend his victims, the "serial killer" later drugged, robbed and murdered the women who were mostly backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail.

He wasconvicted for the murder of a young American woman whose body was recovered on a beach wearing a bikini in 1975.

He has since been nicknamed the “bikini killer,” having accused for more than 20 murders. In 1976, the Indian police detained the serial killer and he was sentenced to 21 years in jail, but later managed to flee by drugging the prisoner guard. He was caught in Goa, served his term, and was released in 1997. In 2003, he fled to Nepal. He was detained by the Nepali police after being spotted playing baccarat at a casino by journalist Joseph Nathan, Himalayan Times newspaper founder. He was then handed a life sentence for the murder of tourist Connie Jo Bronzich, in 1975, later he found guilty of murdering his Canadian companion.

“I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don’t have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents," he told reporters at the time outside the court. As he was released, his victim told agencies that he had "no feelings" towards it as both he and the killer were now too old.