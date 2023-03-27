Bilkis Bano Case: SC Directs Gujarat Govt To Be Ready With Relevant Files On April 18

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Gujarat government and the convicts over petitions against the state government’s decision to grant remission to the 11 people convicted and sentenced to a life term for gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Terming the offence “horrendous”, the notices were issued by the bench of justices comprising KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna in view of the pleas filed by several political and civil rights activists, and a writ petition filed by Bilkis Bano herself. During the hearing, the bench observed that it would not be overwhelmed by emotions in the case and would only go by the law.

The apex court has also asked the Gujarat government to be ready with relevant files granting remission to the parties on the next date of hearing. The development came after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on March 22 directed the matter for urgent listing and agreed to constitute a new bench to hear the batch of pleas.

Early release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

In a big development in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, all 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and were released on August 15 last year. Following the Gujarat government’s decision, Bano moved the Supreme Court on November 30, 2022, challenging the "premature" release of 11 convicts, stating it has "shaken the conscience of society".

The victim, in her pending writ petition, said the state government passed a "mechanical order" completely ignoring the requirement of law as laid down by the Supreme Court.

Notably, a special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment on charges of gang-raping Bano and murdering seven members of her family, including her three years old daughter while they were trying to flee the riots that broke out in 2002 in Gujarat’s Godhra.