Bilkis Bano Files Review Plea In Supreme Court Challenging Release Of Gang Rape Convicts

In a huge development, Bilkis Bano filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the release of 11 persons convicted for her gang rape and the murder of 7 members of her family. She contended that the remission policy of the state of Maharashtra where the trial was conducted should govern her case instead of Gujarat. In its affidavit, the BJP government in Gujarat made it clear that it decided to release all the convicts on account of their "good behaviour" and as they had spent over 14 years behind the bars.

Moreover, the Union Home Ministry approved the premature release of all convicts within 2 weeks of the Gujarat Home Department seeking its sanction. This came even as the CBI SP and Special Judge (CBI) opposed the granting of remission. Mentioning the matter before a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud on Wednesday, advocate Shobha Gupta argued that the appeal should be held in an open court. While refraining from giving any assurance on that front, the CJI observed that he will decide on the listing of the matter after examining it.

Convicts in Bilkis Bano case walk free

While taking shelter in a field after fleeing her village in wake of the post-Godhra violence, Bilkis Bano was gang raped and 7 members of her family were killed by a mob on March 3, 2002. Subsequently, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe and the accused were arrested in 2004. On January 21, 2008, Jashvantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shaileshbhai Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipinchandra Joshi, Kesharbhai Vahoniya, Pradip Modhiya, Bakabhai Vahoniya, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Rameshbhai Chandana were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of the aforesaid persons in 2018, while the SC directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs.50 lakh compensation, a job, and a house to Bilkis Bano a year later. Though one convict- Radheshyam Shah moved the Gujarat High Court seeking remission under Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it dismissed the plea on July 17, 2019, citing that the "appropriate government" to decide about his remission is Maharashtra and not Gujarat as the trial took place in Mumbai. Shah challenged this order in the apex court.

On May 13, an SC bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath set aside the HC's order and directed the Gujarat government to decide the application for the convict's release within a period of two months as per its 1992 remission policy. In a shocking development on August 15, all the 11 convicts in the case were released after spending over 15 years in jail. Their release became more controversial as they were welcomed with sweets after stepping out of jail.