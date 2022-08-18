Bilkis Bano's Husband Horrified & Worried By Shocking Release Of 11 Gangrape Convicts

Bilkis Bano's husband Yakub Rasul expressed his dejection and disappointment after the horror news of 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her kin during the 2002 riots being released from jail. He also expressed worry about his family's security.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic at an undisclosed location, Rasul said, "We got to know about convicts being freed in the case from social media. When I informed Bilkis about it, she was shocked and disappointed that her 18-year-fight was finished in a jiffy. We are so disappointed that we cannot talk with anyone. I had lost my three-year-old girl."

Following the release of the convicts, he said that security is a major issue. Rasul also informed that he is in talks with lawyers to take legal action.

'Security is major issue now,' says Rasul

"Today, even after the atrocities against the women of the country, when such welcome is given to them the country should see it. We were not informed that the convicts were being released. Security is the major issue now," he added.

On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her fourteen family members during the riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.

These convicts had served more than 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence following which a committee was formed. The committee then took a shocking unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case, and a recommendation was sent to the state government.

To add the unspeakable horror of their release, the convicts were welcomed with sweets and garlands by their relatives and members of some outfits, which has received strong condemnation from various quarters of society. Over 6,000 citizens, including human rights activists, have urged the Supreme Court to revoke remission sentences for the convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case.