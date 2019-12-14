Bill Copy Shredded In Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi Takes War Against Citizenship Act To SC

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Owaisi had already asserted that the Bill (now CAA) is discriminatory in nature, and claimed that the government is bringing the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with it. Owaisi had vociferously opposed the Bill in the Lok Sabha last week. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Owaisi said he was called Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa, and he then himself ripped apart a copy of the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Owaisi had claimed that the Act will lead to a new partition in the country. "The law is being made so there is a partition again. Where have you taken the country? What is our fault? That we are Muslims? You are suppressing them. Another partition is on its way." Owaisi said in a fiery speech on the floor of the House. "This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country," he added.

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister (Amit Shah) also; otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said on Monday morning, however, the remarks of Owaisi were expunged after the BJP members raised an objection.

Owaisi took on the BJP-led government on multiple occasions opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said that the Bill (now CAA) was aimed at making Muslims "stateless". AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Union government in Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims "stateless" and will lead to another partition.

Pleas filed in SC challenging CAA

Several petitions, including those by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra were filed in the Supreme Court on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Thursday night, turning it into an Act.

The plea by Ramesh, which is settled by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatta Kamat, has sought quashing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as "unconstitutional, null and void and ultra vires" Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. Mahua Moitra said in her plea that the Act is a "divisive, exclusionary and discriminatory piece of legislation that is bound to rend the secular fabric irreparably, and allow illegal migrants of particular religions to acquire citizenship immediately upon its passage."

Several other petitioners including All Assam Students Union (AASU), Indian Union Muslim League, Peace Party, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate ML Sharma, law students have also approached the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that passed in both Houses of the Parliament.

