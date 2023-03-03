Bill Gates, the founder of computer software giant Microsoft, noted philanthropist, and writer, decided to show off some 'tadka' of his cooking skills with little assistance from India's Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Member of Parliament from Amethi, Smriti Irani.

In a video clip shared on Twitter by the Union Minister, Bill Gates can be seen trying his hands on some Indian cooking. He can be seen adding 'tadka' (seasoning with spices) to a dish of 'Shree Ann Khichdi,' with Smriti Irani assisting him on every wave of his move. She tweeted, "Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!"

Bill Gates addressed the "Empowerement Through Nourishment, Celebrating Women of New India" conference in Mumbai where he was accompanied by the Union Minister.

'Transforming lives of millions of women in India' through various initiatives says Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani in another tweet said, "Celebrated the potential of women in New India with @BillGates! Initiatives like POSHAN, Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat have transformed lives of millions of women in India. Under PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership, Women-led Development has been at the core of governance structure."

During his trip to the National Capital, New Delhi, Gates gave the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture. He discussed energy, climate change, health care systems, and how innovation may make the world more equitable. He also met with Union Minister Hardeep Puri and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das earlier this week and held discussions on wide ranging issues.