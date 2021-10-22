Bill Gates Hails India For 100 Cr Vaccine Milestone: 'Testament To Country’s Innovation'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' on Friday hailed India over its achievement of administering 1 billion vaccine doses. Terming it 'a testament to India’s innovation,' the software developer congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. India on Thursday crossed the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccination jabs.

PM Modi dedicates the vaccine success to Indian citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning, addressed the nation and credited India's achievement of vaccinating 100 Crore COVID-19 jabs to the citizens. In his address, the Prime Minister said that at one point Indians followed their duty, and on the other hand, the country received success in its efforts. 'Yesterday, on October 21, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses,' said PM Modi.

Highlighting the uptick in the economy, he said, "Today, Indian companies aren't just getting record investments, but employment generation is also taking place. Along with record investment in start-ups, record start-up unicorns are also being developed. As Diwali approaches, sales peak in India. We must strive to buy every single thing 'Made in India', produced by the sweat of each Indian. And this will be possible only with the efforts of everyone."

India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccination target

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had reached Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The country witnessed celebrations and announcements were made on aeroplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when the country achieved its target of administering 100 crore doses. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal data on Thursday.

Moreover, the Prime Minister has also requested the citizens to remain aware as the festival of Diwali is approaching. Issuing a warning ahead of Diwali, he urged citizens to keep their guard up, keep their masks on and get vaccinated, He warned, "With 100 crore vaccine doses, India knows achieving big targets in a very good way.

Image: ANI/AP