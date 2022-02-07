Bill in RS to remove Bhogta caste from SC list

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) An amendment bill to remove Bhogta caste from the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) and include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) for Jharkhand was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Constitution (SC and ST) order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was moved for introduction in the Upper House by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and the same was adopted with voice votes.

The bill aims to remove Bhogta caste from SC list for Jharkhand and include certain communities in ST and help beneficiaries to tap better the reservation in education and government jobs. PTI LUX DV DV

