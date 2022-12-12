'Bill On UCC Should Be Nipped In The Bud As It Is Unconstitutional': Kerala Congress

On Saturday, Congress MP Jebi Mather dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s proposed bill on Uniform Civil Code and said that the bill should be nipped as it is 'unconstitutional' and goes 'against the ethos' of the country. Notably, Kerala Assembly has planned to move a resolution pertaining to Uniform Civil Code.

'Uniform Civil Code should be nipped in the bud': Congress

Reigniting the UCC Debate, Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "The proposed bill is something which should be nipped in the bud itself. Because that is totally unconstitutional, totally against the ethos of our country, totally against the secular fabric of our country what our forefathers have seen or dreamt of India, so that is why at the introductory stage itself, all of us, representing the Congress party, senior leader Hanumanthaiah, myself and Imran Pratapgarhi, all of us opposed aggressively. We made our voices very clear. This is Congress party’s thoughts on Uniform Civil Code."

Meanwhile, launching a veiled attack on the Kerala Governor, the Congress MP asserted that the governorship was dividing the general masses. He further accused BJP of misusing Governorship in many states wherever it is not being ruled by BJP to create difficult situations in every state.

"This is the reason lots of agitations are happening in many states. BJP is not going ahead as a responsible party that is supposed to maintain the responsibility that they are governing. They are actually injecting venom by dividing the people. And one of them is this,” Jebi Mather said.

'Cannot be uniform in diversity': Jebi Mather

Highlighting Kerala Congress' stance on the bill proposed by the BJP, Mather said, "At every forum, we are opposing the Uniform Civil Code. Unity in diversity is what this country is known for. The beauty of this country is we are diverse, we speak different languages, we follow different religions, and we wear different clothes. We cannot be uniform in diversity. There’s nothing special in Uniformity in diversity. That’s the stand we took in Parliament yesterday.”

It is worth noting that on December 9, Opposition members in Rajya Sabha strongly opposed the introduction of a private member’s bill to bring the Uniform Civil Code. Members from CPI-M, CPI, DMK, Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, and NCP were among those who opposed the introduction of ‘Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020’ by BJP member Kirodi Lal Meena and urged him to withdraw it.

The bill was introduced when Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar was in the Chair. Notably, the bill seeks to provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for the preparation of the Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

If implemented, the UCC is likely to provide a common personal law, relevant to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, divorce, and adoption. Currently, different religions have their own different laws to regulate marriage, divorce, etc, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, the Indian Christian Marriages Act and Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.